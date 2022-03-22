PORT CHARLOTTE — The Rays started Tuesday with 13 players eligible for salary arbitration — tied for most in the majors — and by the 1 p.m. deadline to exchange figures they had settled with all of them.
Arbitration can be an awkward and untoward process any time — especially this year with the lockout delaying the exchange of figures from mid-January until now when players are in spring training with hearings to be held during the season.
General manager Peter Bendix said they were happy to get all the cases resolved, noting the hard work of their staff, and were “excited to move forward and focus entirely on getting prepared for what should be a fun season.”
Maybe even more so given team policy to cease negotiations if figures are exchanged and proceed to a hearing.
“Hearings are never comfortable but I think everyone understands they’re a necessary part of the process,” Bendix said. “Doing them during the season isn’t ideal for sure.”
The Rays’ highest settlement was with outfielder Manuel Margot, who will get $5.6 million in his final season before free agency. He made $3.4 million last year.
Also of note were settlements with starter Tyler Glasnow, who will get $5.1 million this season when he may not pitch as he completes rehab from Tommy John surgery after making $4 million in 2021; outfielder Austin Meadows, who got $4 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility (after getting $581,400 last year); lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who got a raise from $2.3 million to $3.85 million after going 9-7, 5.11 in 2021; and reliever Matt Wisler, at $2.16 million (up from $1.15 million).
Other Rays eligible for arbitration for the first time reaching settlements, and thus getting hefty raises, included infielder Yandy Diaz ($2.8 million), reliever Andrew Kittredge ($1.85 million), backup catcher Francisco Mejia ($1.455 million) and outfielder Brett Phillips ($1.4 million). Also, rehabbing starter Yonny Chirinos ($1.175 million), reliever Jeffrey Springs ($947,500), reliever Nick Anderson ($845,000), and starter/reliever Jalen Beeks ($750,000).
Patino skips start
Luis Patino was scratched from his planned spring debut Tuesday against the Red Sox after telling the staff his arm didn’t feel quite right on Monday.
It wasn’t severe enough to warrant medical tests, but the Rays decided to have him instead throw a bullpen session Wednesday then, if all goes well, either a live batting practice or in a game.
“I actually applaud him, we all applaud him,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Young kid, he just said, ‘Look, I don’t feel right, as good as I want to feel.’ So we’re going to give him a day or two. Not overly concerning right now, but concerning enough that we’re going to make a decision to bump him. We know we’ve got condensed time, but we’re going to prioritize all of the guys’ health.”
Cash said the Rays are hoping Patino, 22, simply over-exerted himself early in camp while trying to ramp up quickly after the lockout.
Red Sox 4, Rays 2
Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier beat out an infield single, made a strong throw to third and felt good overall in his spring debut, having been delayed after reporting to camp with a stiff neck and upper back. “It felt good to be back out there and get the adrenaline going again, just the competitive juices flowing,” he said. ... Chris Mazza had a solid 2 1/3-inning outing, striking out three. We’re all very excited about where he’s at,” Cash said. “Very crisp. A lot of strikes.” ... Minor-league outfielder Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run homer. ... The signing of corner infielder Ryon Healy to a minor-league deal became official.
