ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays already had surrendered four home runs in their short series against the Brewers by the time reliever Calvin Faucher backed Rowdy Tellez into a two-strike count in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 loss at Tropicana Field.
Then Tellez connected on Faucher’s fourth pitch of the at-bat, sending a curveball off Tropicana Field’s C-Ring catwalk and flipping the game for good.
The Brewers (44-33) hit six home runs across their two wins, including four on Wednesday, to become the first team to sweep the Rays (40-34) at home since the Red Sox in April 2019. It was the longest streak in the majors.
The Rays couldn’t generate enough responses, finishing 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranding nine players on base.
“It’s just not going to get it done ...” manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ve got to find ways to give our pitchers some more runs.”
Cash didn’t anticipate Milwaukee’s homers — the Rays’ pitchers “set the standard of being successful,” he said. But after looking back at the pitches, the barrage made sense. Two of them — Tellez’s second and Luis Urías’ homer in the fifth — came on two-strike counts, and Tellez hit his first in the second inning off a Jalen Beeks fastball in the center of the strike zone.
Beeks’ trouble continued after Tellez’s home run, as he allowed a double to Mike Brosseau that one-hopped the wall and hit Victor Caratini to put runners on first and second with no outs. But after a mound visit, Beeks struck out three consecutive hitters and escaped the jam.
That was all the scoring either team managed until the fourth, when Randy Arozarena walked and Harold Ramirez bounced a single to right. They executed a double-steal, giving the Rays two runners in scoring position. Taylor Walls lifted a ball to shallow right-centerfield, and the ball popped off the top of Jace Peterson’s glove to give the Rays a 2-1 lead.
When the ball left his bat, Walls said he thought there was “no chance” it would fall for a hit. Then, he saw how far away Peterson was and knew he had a shot. Instead, the only scenario in which the Rays successfully plated a runner in scoring position came with a lucky break.
“Sometimes you hit it hard and you hit it right at them,” Walls said. “Sometimes you hit it soft and it finds a hole. Fortunate that it was one of those.”
In the top of the fifth, Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong crouched and stared as Urías’ turned an 0-2 fastball into a two-out, two-run homer off the C-Ring.
“More homers they hit, the more runs they’re going to put up,” Walls said. “We’ve got to do our best to try to respond and put up more than they do. We didn’t do that.”
The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning when Wander Franco hit an RBI double down the third-base line. But reliever Jandel Gustave struck out Josh Lowe and induced an infield pop-up by Harold Ramirez to strand Franco.
Eventually, Milwaukee’s homers provided too much of an advantage for the Rays to overcome.
Tellez hit his second home run in the seventh, but even after that the Rays positioned themselves to tie the game.
In the eighth, two walks gave them runners on first and second with two outs before Walls struck out when he attempted to check his swing.
After a Peterson homer in the top of the ninth extended the Brewers’ lead to 5-3, the Rays brought the winning run to the plate with no outs and runners on first and second. This time, fly outs from Yandy Diaz, Franco and Josh Lowe ended the scoring threat and the game.
