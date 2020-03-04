Reader photos Mar 4, 2020 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Don Karlgaard and Ron Rasmussen with red grouper caught 18 miles out. Joe Sheaffer with a Gasparilla redfish he caught and released. Hoosier Tom Moore caught and released this 36-inch snook while visiting Pine Island. loumae Destefano caught this sand bream in a PGI canal. Michael Setser Jr. caught and released this 30-inch snook. Dave Smith with a fat sheepshead at the Venice north jetty. Jeff K. got this 16-inch sheepshead on the last shrimp in the bucket. Nancy Pearson and Gretchen Sunderland with identical 17-inch sheepies. Bob Beanblossom from Oregon landed this 9-pound jack crevalle in Charlotte Harbor. Seth is all smiles after catching a largemouth bass. Jim Marshall with a red grouper caught off Sarasota. Marilyn Walker with a Placida sheepshead. John Wood had a fun day catching and releasing sheepshead in Venice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
