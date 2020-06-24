Frank DePasquale caught and released this 34-inch snook from his dock in Port Charlotte.
Archie Hager with a big redfish he caught and released.
Marilyn Walker expected a tarpon but all she got was this lousy short gag grouper.
Crystal Hamsher caught and released this slot snook in the shallows of the Myakka River.
Lacy Hamsher landed this beautiful red all by herself in the backwaters of the Myakka River.
Lyndsey Hamsher caught and released this beefy Myakka redfish.
Tyler and Ethan Zylstra had an amazing day tarpon fishing with Capt. Brian Ball — nine hookups and five landed.
Steve Strodel from Deep Creek with an amberjack taken while season was still open.
Rob Hargrove with a red grouper caught on Capt. Ed Tapping’s “Dead Stick.”
Jan from Englewood with her first blackfin tuna, caught in 75 feet of water out of Stump Pass.
Reader photos
