Don Karlgaard and a 19-inch Tremblay Reef sheepie.
Joe Sheaffer with a nice catch-and-release trout.
Steve S. released this longnose gar caught on a ladyfish chunk at the El Jobean pier.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips double-dipping sheepshead.
Tom Rosselli with a 31-inch red grouper caught 31 miles out.
Nathan Thomas caught and released this snook at Burnt Store.
Brian Hawley caught and gently released this massive amberjack fishing on TommyV3 with Capt. Tom.
Gary Boulier with a real rarity: A permit caught and released on the flats of Charlotte Harbor.
11-year-old Nathan Frey caught this blacktip shark on his first trip to Florida, and it put a smile on his face that lasted for days.
Jack Hinnenthal with a 22-inch sheepshead caught on Alligator Creek Reef.
Reader photos
