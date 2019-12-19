Reader photos Dec 19, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Thomas Jurisko with a North Port canal bass. Chuck Lueck and Tom Glesener caught these tripletail on the “Lucky Lady.” Capt. Alan Williams put the wife on a nice backcountry snook. Jeff Hanna of Englewood picked up this 15-pound tripletail off a buoy near shore. Bob, Matt, Michell, Bennett and Tyler Burkart had a good day of catching aboard the Katy Too. James Hackel with a 24-inch El Jobean tripletail, caught using cutbait on the bottom. Cathy Sopko got her 25-inch red grouper in 60 feet of water. Fred M. from Port Charlotte with his personal best 28.5-inch redfish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
