Reader photos

Caiden Lesko of Williamsport, Ohio, was treated with a fishing trip with Capt. Rhett Morris of Beyond Borders Outfitters for his 15th birthday. He and his grandpa Butch Reed had a wonderful day on Charlotte Harbor.
Caleb Campos caught and released this 27-inch Boca Grande redfish.
Tony Vivian with a Boca Grande snook he caught and released.
18-year-old Conner Pressly of Englewood caught and released this Boca Grande Pass tarpon estimated at 150 pounds.
Emma Jurisko and her dad Joe went fishing with Capt. Mark Miller.
Barbara Brock caught and released this trout.
Gary Brock caught and released this 31-inch redfish while self-isolating with his wife.
John Englert caught this red snapper on a Reel Revenge Charters trip and promptly returned it to the Gulf to grow bigger.
Dave Smith with a 17-inch snook he caught on a shrimp from under dock on the Venice ICW.
Nick Wilson caught and released this 31-inch snook off his parents’ dock while on furlough from Disney World.
Becca Derosa caught and released this hefty snook near Everglades City.
Dr. Rev. Matthew Williams with a Charlotte Harbor pompano caught with Capt. Becca.
Dave Gazer from Port Charlotte caught and released this 40-inch El Jobean snook on a crab.
Annabelle Chambers with her first catfish in Englewood. Caught and released.
Colby Kinnison’s biggest redfish yet.
Dakota and Melissa are all smiles after reeling in this beautiful king mackerel.
Tom Flak of Punta Gorda caught and released this 29-inch seatrout in Charlotte Harbor.
Tray-bird, Braylin and Wyatt with a trio of Peace River redfish — a great way to celebrate a birthday.
