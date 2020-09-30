Bob Pisarski with a red grouper 18 miles out of Stump Pass on No Bananas.
5-year-old Dante feeding the tarpon at Robbie’s of Islamorada.
10-year-old Quincy Arnold visiting from Kansas City and catching a mangrove snapper.
Gary Clark with an Alafia River largemouth.
Tray em Lynch caught and released this beautiful Bokeelia snook.
Chef Timmie Spain fighting a tarpon in Boca Grande Pass.
Maxine Walker reacts to seeing her first puffer blow up like a balloon before being safely released.
Ryan Lowder’s first keeper red grouper, caught on Capt. Jim’s boat.
Mike Vecellio with a bonita (little tunny).
Herb Mais with a fat red grouper.
Lisa Duke from Englewood with her yellowtail snapper.
Bill Mercier, visiting from San Diego, with a barracuda out on the Gulf.
Derek Antolick had fun trout fishing with Ernie Tambasco.
Reader photos
