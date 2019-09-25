Mostly sunny skies. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 26, 2019 @ 12:26 am
Get maps, news on
Storms & Hurricanes
Steve Ross of Canonsburg, Pa., with his catch-and-release snook.
Adam caught and released this tarpon with his grandfather, Don Ross of Punta Gorda.
Austin Mixon with his big black drum.
Waymon Killmon caught this chunky black drum.
Chef Tim Spain’s Grannie caught this 19-inch crappie a few years back.
Brandon Perez’s dad caught this black drum under a Punta Gorda bridge.
Rebecca Derosa caught and released this Charlotte Harbor snook.
Paul Sanders with a jack he caught and released near Fishermen’s Village.
Elizabeth Geddeis caught and released her snook while fishing with her brother, Capt. Austin Kopp.
Steve and Veronica with a big black drum they caught on Capt. Richie’s boat.
Julie Kale gets an assist from Paula Arnold showing off the 38-inch snook she caught and released.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.