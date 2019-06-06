Reader photos 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 6-year-old Crew Duke of Fort Ogden brushes up on his fish ID skills by checking out WaterLine reader photos. Jason Borden of Gainesville with a colorful cow mahi caught off Marathon in the Florida Keys. 4-year-old Dante getting ready for tarpon. Kim went out and caught a few blacktip sharks, and now she’s hooked on sharking. Joe Sheaffer caught and released this snook in Bull Bay. Rich Markovic caught and released this 19-inch largemouth in a North Port pond. Ken Pepper with a largemouth caught in the Blue Ridge Mountains. (It’s probably a Florida-strain fish anyway.) Crystal came down for Memorial weekend to show her mom Paula how to still catch a slot red in the Peace River. It’s back swimming and doing fine. Pete Kinley from Florida, N.Y., with a 14-pound red grouper 35 miles off Venice. 5-year-old Urijah McNutt caught and released this tarpon on a shiner with the new rod he got at Fishin’ Frank’s. Mike Shabbick with a snook caught and released in the Burnt Store area. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.