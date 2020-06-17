Aaron from New York caught and released his snook with Capt. Becca.
Sal Gagliardi with a bonnethead shark at the Turtle Bay bar.
Gage Simons had simultaneous hits using frozen shrimp in the Myakka River. He returned the sheepshead and catfish to the river ASAP.
Jerry and Karen Wright were visited by a black-crowned night heron.
Dave Ross caught and released this gorgeous snook on the east wall.
Bob Pisarski from Englewood picked up this healthy mangrove snapper 36 miles out of Stump Pass aboard No Bananas.
13-year-old Will Smith with his first keeper red grouper, a fat 24-incher.
Abi looks happy with her handlined bluegill.
5-year-old Dante with a trout caught and released on the beach at Sanibel.
Steve S caught and released this beautiful redfish on live shrimp.
Roger Newton Sr., owner of Fine Bait & Tackle, with a slammer porgy.
Nathan with a jack crevalle.
Kathleen Granning breaks quarantine and lands the elusive logfish.
Reader photos
