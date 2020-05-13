Reader photos

Kathy desEnfants with an east wall bonnethead shark. If you’re harvesting a shark, this is an OK way to handle it, but if the shark is going to be released it needs to have its weight supported by your hands instead of its cartilage jaw.
Eddie Magadieu of Wrentham, Mass., gets some help from his Nana, Susan Connors of Punta Gorda, showing off his prize Spanish mackerel.
Don Karlgaard had a good time “soocial distancing” 18 miles offshore.
Debbie Turpie caught her first ladyfish in Turtle Bay.
Joe Sheaffer caught and relerased this Placida Pier snook.
Richard T Madison Jr., Richard T Madison III and Betty Madison with their offshore bounty. The family that fishes together stays together!
Kansan Dick Hainje with a sheepshead.
Dan and Kiok Schmidt were landing this gorgeous snook when the net broke, so Dan went overboard to grab it.
Tim Stewart from Michigan City, Ind., with a Goliath grouper caught and released at Alligator Creek Reef.
Valerie DeKock of Wheatfield, Ind., with a Spanish mackerel caught in Boca Grande Pass on a jighead with a shrimp.
6-year-old Logun Minnich caught and released this redfish while social distancing on the boat in Alligator Creek.
Lyndsey Hamsher landed this 8-pound redfish while on her “homeschool field trip” to the Myakka River.
Matt Defoe with a Charlotte Harbor snook he caught and released.
Chrissy and her daughter Shaniah with a Myakka River snook they caught and released.
Brice Flower caught and released this Bull Bay redfish.
Melanie Flower with a snook she caught and released.
Archie Hager’s snook had some big shoulders.
Sarah Wilke of Wisconsin caught this 15-pound red grouper in 110 feet of water off Englewood.
