Mark Jones from Houston and his brother-in-law Mike Monson from Alexandria, Va., with a nice snook they caught and released on Manasota Key.
Fred Mathews caught this 40-inch Charlotte Harbor black drum.
Chelsea Grosklos caught and released this Placida trout.
Tami Tower got her 24-inch, 10-pound sheepshead in a Charlotte Harbor canal with gear from Fishin’ Frank’s.
Bob “Pokey” Pisarski picked up this beauty (mangrove snapper) 35 miles out of Stump Pass.
Reader photos
