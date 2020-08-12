Chef Fred Scherger with a scamp.
Jack Coffee with a snook caught and released at the Placida trestle.
Joe Sheaffer with a Bull Bay redfish.
Jim Hoffman used his deceased wife Margie’s pink rod to catch this red snapper while season was still open. Notice how the color of the rod and fish match.
Vin Iovino caught and released this surf snook.
Former MMA fighter Angelo “Big Ang? Notaro from Rotonda West caught his first red grouper with MiMae Charters.
Travis caught and released his first mangrove snapper on the El Jobean Pier.
Reader photos
