Reader photos

Dan Trifilo of Port Charlotte with his first catch-and-release tripletail, caught while fishing with the Jer-Z- Guy. Steve with a jack caught while fishing with Capt. Phil Ruffini in Shakett Creek. David Harris caught and released this huge goliath grouper. Cathy from Punta Gorda with a 34-inch cobia. She released eight others. Englewoodian Jim Pritchard with a 38-inch redfish out of John's Pass in Madeira Beach. Brandee Perea got a sheepshead in the Ackerman Waterway. Capt. Tom Marks caught and released this bluefish near Alligator Creek.
