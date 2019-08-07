Reader photos 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 11-year-old Mason with a bass caught in the Myakkahatchee Creek in North Port. Jason Pooley of Apollo Beach, Fla., with a nice cobia caught out of Venice. Dave Gazer was fishing a mullet head 30 yards off the beach for a shark and ended up with a new personal best snook at 38 inches. Fred Scherger of North Port with chunky blackfin tuna caught 50 miles off Bradenton on a silver X-Rap. Steve S. caught and released this overslot redfish at Boca Grande Pass. Matt and Jocelyn caught two catfish at once in a South Gulf Cove canal. Kevin Weber accidentally caught this softshell turtle on a jig. Fortunately, it came right out and he (or she) scurried away happily back into the water. Jeremy D. and his dad caught this 40-pound amberjack with Capt. Bob Bretton out of Venice. Nick Burrows of North Carolina went fishing with Capt. Phil Ruffini on the Happy Snooker in Dona Bay. 4-year-old Dante does his lobster impression during the mini season in Marathon. Kathleen Butigian caught her red grouper on a frozen sardine 18 miles west of Boca Grande. Intrepid girl reporter Liz Hardaway releases a redfish during this week’s CCA/Duke Energy redfish release in Placida. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
