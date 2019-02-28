Reader photos 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Don Karlgaard with a 17-inch sheepshead caught at Novak Reef. Brice Flower with an amberjack caught and released in 85 feet. His dad David and John Gurland help him show it off.. Robb Johnson with a black drum caught on a live shrimp in Turtle Bay. Isaac Garcia loves fishing in the canal behind the house, and this jack was a lot of fun. Jim Stockman of Englewood and Grand Island, N.Y., landed this 22-inch sheepshead out of Stump Pass. Joe Walsh with a jack caught from his dock in PGI. John Kasulaitis with a jack a couple weeks ago and a jack 20 years ago — proof of what 20 years of drinking and fishing will do to you! Ashley Little with a small largemouth caught on a senko. Capt. Tony Fudoli Jr. with a nice red snapper that had to go back. Season opens June 11. Sheepshead by Kathleen. Nails by Vikki! Joe Boppre of Waukesha, Wis., caught this 24-inch red grouper with Capt. Steve of Paradise Fishing Charters. Geno Morgenthaler of Easton, Md., caught this 31-inch red grouper with Capt. Steve of Paradise Fishing Charters. Joel was so proud to catch this 16-inch sheepshead all by himself. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.