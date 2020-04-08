Reader photos Apr 8, 2020 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Steve Strodel from Deep Creek with a 5-pound red grouper caught on the Jersey Devil. Morgan Krastes from Jasper, Ga., with a Boca Grande stingray. Sam Giroux strikes again: Another tilapia in South Gulf Cove. Eric James of Cape Coral caught and released this dock snook using a silver spoon. 6-year-old Nate Ashcraft caught this black drum, which became a fish taco meal for four. John Wolowicz from North Port caught and released this amberjack in the Gulf on the TommyV3. Minnesotan Ron Brisbin caught and released this Shell Creek jack. Kari Pooley caught and released this 27-inch gag off Venice. 11-year-old Tyler Newport from New Jersey with his first snook, caught and released with Capt. Billy Barton. Eric Mertz with a chunk red grouper aboard Fish Factor. Dianne Bukowski showed the guys how to catch fish with this 36-inch red grouper. Ken Kocher with a big jack crevalle. Marko from British Columbia, Canada, caught and released this 36-inch snook on the Myakka River. 9-year-old Ben Merrill from Scarborough, Maine, with a striped mojarra (aka sand bream). Deb Albrecht from Venice with a fat 29-inch red grouper caught while fishing with Capt. Andy. Angela Lafton with a big African pompano caught in 125 feet of water. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
