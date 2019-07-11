Reader photos 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Colton Slaggy with a peacock bass caught near the Miami airport. Eric Lucas caught and released this 12-pound redfish on topwater in Placida. Tara with a kingfish caught about 10 miles off Stump Pass. Todd with a silver king and a stunning sunset. Richard Beck caught this 29.5-inch red grouper with Capt. Randy. Sophia Brandt caught and released this Charlotte Harbor snook while visiting grandpop from Pennsylvania. Bruce Richardson caught this black drum on a crankbait while fishing with John Kasulaitis. Anthony Rago with a hefty catch-and-release snook. Robbie Mathews with one of three snook over 30 inches he caught and released one evening while fishing with Grandpa. Chase and Noah Brown catching their first sharks. Joe Sheaffer’s Manasota Key snook got a little sandy. Ken Taylor has been catching surf snook on white paddle-tailed swimbaits rigged weedless and fished slowly. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.