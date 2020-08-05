Reader photos

Mark Jones from Houston, Texas, with a 50-inch amberjack caught on a nearby reef.
Tom Hickey caught and released this reef permit.
Bill Wood of Punta Gorda with a permit he caught and released at a local reef.
Caiden Lesko and Hunter Probasco from Williamsport, Ohio, were treated to a fishing trip with Capt. Paul Lambert by Grandpa Butch Reed and doubled up on the redfish.
Kurt Ruby of Arcadia with one of 30 snook he caught and released at Stump Pass.
“Support your fish — don’t let them hang. “ That’s what best buds Wyatt Pittman and Trayson Lynch tell each other every time they catch one, including these Peace River redfish.
This trout is Ethan’s first ever fish. Now we can work on his fish-handling skills.
Bobby Welsh gets some help from his son Ethan showing off the huge mackerel he caught on the day’s first cast.
Jennifer Flynn with her grandsons, Thomas and James, and her first snook.
Kevin Coltrain got his 21-pound, 36-inch red snapper in 115 feet of water.
Chef Fred Scherger with a healthy red snapper caught in 180 feet off Venice.
Traycen Lynch caught and released this 43-inch Boca Grande snook.
Kathy Butigian with a scamp from 150 feet.
Karl Butigian caught his red snapper on a pinfish.
Paula Williams with a slot red caught and released in Shell Creek.
Max Glidden caught and released this Rotonda West canal snook.
