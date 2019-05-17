These are excerpts from posts shared on Sun Coast Media Group's Facebook pages by area and former residents about their hurricane experiences.
Recycling for comfort
"We lost power for a week after Irma. We have a well, so no water either. I gathered the solar garden stakes at night and distributed them throughout the house so we’d have some light in each of the rooms. Took them out to recharge every morning. We raided the recycling bin beforehand and washed two liter soda bottles to store water for washing, flushing toilet, etc. Two liter bottles of water left out in the sun all day give you hot water for sponge baths and doing dishes. We also had some battery-operated party lights on a cord we got at Dollar Tree. Worn around the neck, they gave us enough light to read by at night."– Cee Smith
Hotspot to the rescue
"Being from the North, Irma was my first hurricane. We had no power for a week and internet was out for nine days. I ( thought) I couldn't work until I realized that I could use my cell phone as a 'hotspot.' I also had a Roku. I was able to watch TV using the hotspot on my phone." – Chelle Fogel Lovell
Unfortunate birthday gift
"As most know, Hurricane Charley hit on Friday, August 13, 2004. My oldest son was born on Friday, August 13th, 1999, so he got a HUGE birthday surprise for his 5th birthday lol. We lived in Charlotte County, not too far from Charlotte Harbor. When my husband and I saw that Charley started making that turn towards us instead of going up to Tampa, we decided to take our 5- year-old and 3-month-old sons to a friend's house a little further from the harbor. We watched huge trees falling, transformers blowing up, the sliding glass door "breathing" like it was a living creature, roofs and debris flying all over the place, etc. After everything was settled down, I was in awe of how much the community came together. From the National Guard, to police riding in the back of pickup trucks giving out ice, to just random strangers helping others, it was amazing! The love and compassion shown definitely made that experience so much more bearable. – Nikki Bretton Smith
Historic buildings gone forever
"I was living in Arcadia when Charley ripped right through U.S. 17. I lived four blocks away. … I remember standing on my porch and being a witness to my neighbors' roof going up and down until finally flying away. We were three weeks without power. The company I worked for was in downtown and, along with all of the other turn-of-the-century buildings, was destroyed. I was out of work, out of a neighborhood, and out of resources. Thank God for Red Cross and FEMA. They literally saved our town and helped to rebuild our lives. – Kristal Wynn
The rage of Charley
I’ve lived in Florida my whole life –53 years – and I had never experienced a hurricane until Charley. As the storm was raging, I watched one neighbor lose his whole roof and another a partial roof! A very heartbreaking scene awaited me the next day once I was able to drive around my small town. One neighbor had part of a large tree blocking his front door so he couldn’t even get inside…we pulled the tree out from his door so he could get in. For me the worst part, personally was the no electricity for two solid weeks. – Mirinda K Whitmore
Playing during the eye
My very first hurricane was Donna in 1960. My siblings and I did not know, then, not to go out and play during the eye of the storm, which lasted about 20 minutes over our house.– Joy Converse
DeSoto friendships
I endured Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. My heart was touched by the kindness and generosity from so many DeSoto County friends who helped me after this three-hour ordeal. They knew how to respond because they had lived it (with Hurricane Charley).--Cindy Sloan
Helping neighbors
I was in my home off U.S. 17 Nocotee when it hit. (We) watched a trailer behind us flip and the family with two small children come running out. We invited them and our neighbors into our home until it was safe. We lost power for a few weeks.– Joycelyn Dyal
Peace River views bring tears
The worst part after the storm (Charley) was the first time we took our airboat down Peace River!! The devastation was major!! We spent a lot of time on the river but nothing looked familiar!! I cried the whole ride.– Celeste Wynn
Worrying about family
I was in Plano, Texas. Mom and Dad were here with my grandmother who was just put on hospice. I checked on them that Friday morning, then I saw the headlines that afternoon: 'Hurricane Charley takes turn for the worst. Is now Cat 5 (which is what they reported) and hitting Charlotte County.' It took almost 15 hours before we knew if they even made it through the storm. Being glued to the news was not comforting as they reported on the worst damage. It hurt so much not being here with my family, and then the loss of my grandmother four days after the storm. It's why I came back home. And after being here with my family during Irma (I only lost power for a week), there's a comfort being with your loved ones and knowing they are safe. – Donna Knatz Barrett
Nasty aftermath
We were here for Charley! Not something I ever want to repeat again! No electricity or water for 13 days was just plain nasty. Unlike so, so many other people who lost their homes, we were very fortunate in not having a lot of damage, so we had a roof over our heads instead of a blue tarp. For this I am ever so grateful!– Ann Kenneth Ferrigno
Trials and tribulations
I was in Nocatee at my papa’s house. We lost power, had two trees in our house, had some guys try to steal our generator, ran out of gas, and used the pond in the back yard to wash off in. That’s only part of what we had to deal with. My little brother, who is disabled, had to be taken to Tampa children’s hospital because we had no running water or electricity to keep his machines going. We were without power for almost six weeks and were still doing clean up for about six months after the storm.– Ashley Aldret
Hiding in the closet
"I was 8 years old when Charley hit and shortly before it made landfall my parents decided it was best for my brother and I to stay (with other family members) during the storm. Thankfully they did because we lost our house and had to stay with many different relatives who opened their doors to us while our new house was being built. I remember sitting in the closet with my brother, mom, Aunt, and two younger cousins while all the guys in the family held the sliding glass doors in the living room. Now I live in Alabama and we think about that day frequently and remind ourselves to be weather aware." – Alexis Dunn
School becomes evacuation center
"I was home when Charley hit. Large oak trees fell, crushing our pool cage. One large oak with a 36-inch trunk split, missing the front of the house by inches. I stood in the dining room trying to hold the sliding glass door in its tracks. No power for three weeks. No phone service. I drove to west county to LA Ainger Middle School where I was principal to use the phone. Later in the day, I learned my school would be a shelter housing over 600 people for the next two weeks. My school became its own village. Each night when I drove home I had to show the National Guard my license to get back into my neighborhood. All you could hear was the sound of generators and chainsaws."– Kathleen Russell Jarrell
The meterologist's voice
"The voice of Jim Reif (NBC2 meterologist and hurricane specialist), God rest his soul, and the look on his face, telling us to take cover is forever embedded in my mind. As I sat in my closest in my home with my dog and cat, the noises you could hear…every transformer popping like a bomb from Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte was earth shattering. My neighbors and I met outside afterwards. It was like a horrible nightmare. Most of the homes in my neighborhood had damaged shingles, fascia, soffits, pool cages down, but no homes lost. My house was damaged . . . (and) we had no power for 30 days. We all found generators from friends and we helped each other." – Pam Civitillo
Being grateful for family
"We rode out the storm at our younger daughter’s home along with our older daughter who had terminal breast cancer, her 6-week-old preemie son and her husband. Our home in Ridge Harbor had extensive damage but our younger daughter’s home in Three Rivers fared much better. A trying time for our family with lack of power, water, sanitation etc. However many in the county suffered worse damage so we were thankful." –Carol Detchon MacDonald
Community comes together
"We were away on vacation when Charley hit and were very worried about our house and neighbors. We came home two days later and I will never forget being on I-75 and the closer we got to Punta Gorda the devastation I saw. Our house lost a slider and tile roof and pool lanai destroyed. Luckily we pulled together as a neighborhood and helped each other out. We had no water for over five days and no electricity for 14. We swan in neighbors pool to get cool as we worked on our yard and cleanup. I’ll never forget what this town looked like. I feel blessed everyday when I look at it now but know things can change quickly. Thankful for my neighbors and the national guard who supplied us water every day. In times of tragedy we bonded and formed many friendships. – Donna Miller Arther
Pay phone was lifeline
We were right here in Port Charlotte ( during Hurricane Charley). My husband, who was on oxygen, was watching out the window. My two small dogs and I hunkered down in our tub in the bathroom, the only windowless room in our house. When the winds picked up, my husband joined us in the bathroom. When the winds were finally done, he went out first to make sure it was safe for me and our dogs. When he come back he said, 'I want you to get ahold of yourself. We have no roof, our furniture is soaking wet, and there over is two feet of water in our kitchen and family room area.' I cried before I even went out. When I did, I looked straight up at the sky. All small stuff was either laying in the yard or just plain gone. We found a pay phone at the Circle K at the corner of U.S. 41 and West Tarpon (after) we had tried several for service. People saw me using it and there formed a line behind me for blocks waiting to use it. We had no electric for 21 days. My stepson brought us a generator they didn't need anymore. Our water was on but it was on boil water notice and we had broken pipes so we couldn't use it except from a hose in the yard. The freezer food was cooked in the yard and all us neighbors ate each others food until it was all used or went bad. – Valerie Morton
