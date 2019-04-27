NORTH PORT — Tucked in the back corner of the North Port High campus, whistles were blowing and the sweet thuds of pads could be heard.
Football is back.
“Oh my God it feels amazing,” North Port senior Taylor Willis said. “I’ve been waiting to get out here for so long because in the weight room and everything I’ve been getting stronger, we all have. With the new schedule and new districts, we’re excited. We’re gonna have great chances to win games.”
After spending weeks in the weight room, the team was itching to get out into the Florida sun to begin work toward August 23 when they open up the regular season against Estero.
“Hey we’re glad to be back on the football field, running around a little bit and doing a little football related stuff,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “A lot of it is just getting back into the routine of practice, how practice is set up and how we move around practice.”
Most of the first week is conditioning and fundamentals, with a little bit of install.
North Port lost a host of seniors this offseason, who helped prop up the program last season.
Guys like starting offensive lineman and linebacker Josh Hogue and running back Jalien Whye leave two big gaps in the lineup.
Hogue was always around the football on defense, forcing and recovering turnovers. Whye carried the offense, running for 688 yards with 8 touchdowns.
But so is life for high school coaches. Replacing guys is the name of the game. During his early scouting he looks for a few things to sort out the leaders from the pack.
“We’re looking for effort and a good attitude,” Hatler said. “Getting after it and helping each other out and becoming a team.”
Last year, the Bobcats got off to a strong start with a 3-3 record, losing one game on the final drive. But then the meat of the schedule kicked in with matchups against perennial playoff contenders Venice, Braden River and Palmetto consecutively. They finished the year 3-7.
This year they move to a new district with Naples, Lehigh and Fort Myers.
Hatler doesn’t plan to dwell on last season, but knows there is plenty to learn from it.
“Hopefully just reducing the things that make it hard to win football games,” Hatler said. “We want to protect the ball better, we wanna force turnovers and be solid on special teams. If we can improve in those three areas everything else will take care of itself. We’ve just gotta do the little things right, pay attention to detail and the big picture stuff will take care of itself.”
North Port will play an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday and plays Booker High on May 10th at 7 p.m. for its spring game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.