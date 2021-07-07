SARASOTA — In the land between a great show and just plain showing off, there lived four young men who put together a playful and personality-filled performance, called it Great Balls of Fire, and brought it to the Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota for the summer of 2021.
And the timing couldn’t have been better.
For those of us ready to resume going out, this is the perfect show for reviving our spirits and reminding us why we love live performances. It’s a steady stream of toe-tapping favorites by Jerry Lee Lewis with some Chuck Berry and Sam Cooke thrown in for good measure. The show was created by its star, Jason Cohen, along with Michael Schiralli, and is as fast-paced and high energy as its title implies.
Cohen is a master at the keyboard, duplicating the show-stopping skills (and antics) of the incendiary Jerry Lee Lewis with the precision of a musical Xerox machine. You may remember him from his role as Lewis in the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet, the Tony Award-winning musical whose national tour delighted FST audiences in 2016 and was held over by popular demand.
While his voice is also very good, it was bass player Nathan Yates Douglass’s crooning of classics like “You Send Me” that melted the butter on my in-theater-dining baked salmon. Add the been-on-Broadway skills of saxophone-piccolo-clarinet player Justin Brown, and guitarist Luke Darnell and percussionist Jon Rossi and you’ll understand why I overheard patrons stopping by to get more tickets after the show.
Between — and sometimes during — their powerful performances, Cohen and his crew pulled off lots of seriously silly shenanigans. After the show it did not surprise me to discover that one of the cast members is a stuntman on the side. All in all, you just can’t help but walk out smiling.
Warning: If you visit this land of the lively, note that there is no dance floor in the theater, so you may want to fire up that jukebox in your Florida Room to dance off all the energy you’ll be taking with you.
Great Balls of Fire plays through Aug. 29 at the Court Cabaret at the Florida Studio Theatre complex in Sarasota. For tickets, visit floridastudiotheatre.org/box-office or call 941-366-9000.
