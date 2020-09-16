The Venice Area Board of Realtors has scheduled its scholarship-benefitting golf tournament for Oct. 10 at Waterford Golf Club in Venice.
“Join us for a great day of golf,” VABR said in its flier.
The cost ($85) includes golf, continental breakfast, lunch and drinks on the course; those wanting to have lunch only during the day can do so for $20.
It starts at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10 with registration and then an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The event is presented by Realtor Theresa Kimbrell.
COVID-19 precautions are a part of the day and include: double-use carts with plexiglass barriers; adjusted flags and cups; carts disinfected after use; rakes removed from bunkers and water coolers removed.
Among the activities and prizes are a silent auction, a putting contest, closest-to-the-pin contests for both men and women, longest drive contests for both men and women; a hole-in-one contest and a glass-break contest, along with a 50/50 raffle.
VABR is still seeking sponsors for the event.
It will limit the number of golfers for the tournament. Those interested need to RSVP and pay by Sept. 30.
Checks are payable to Venice Area Board of Realtors, 680 Substation Road, Venice, FL 34285.
For more information, call 941-484-0614.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.