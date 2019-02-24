The state is building a right turn lane on U.S. 41 onto the Sunseeker-built Main Street just before the southbound bridge over Charlotte Harbor.
To allow construction crews to work, Florida Department of Transportation announced it will be intermittently closing southbound lanes from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays for the project. Closed lanes will be from Oakley Street to Main Street.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company, which is about to construct the Sunseeker Resort, rebuilt the old Main Street as part of the deal to rezone 22 acres along the waterfront.
Charlotte County still owns Main Street. Work there is ongoing and Main Street is not yet open for traffic.
Sunseeker property is located immediately south of Main Street and is currently a largely cleared landscape of dirt, rubble and construction equipment.
