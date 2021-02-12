Recall of sauce sold in Venice
VENICE — A Florida food company has issued a recall alert for several of its products — including one sold in Venice.
Delicae Gourmet LLC said it had an “undeclared shrimp allergen” in its Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” it said through the FDA.
Those sauces were sold in Venice, among other areas.
“The three products are packed in 12 oz. glass bottles with green shrink wraps on the necks,” it said.
The brand name is Delicae Gourmet.
“Consumers with questions may contact Delicae Gourmet at 1-800-942-2502.” — Staff Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.