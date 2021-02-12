Delicae Gourmet

Recall of sauce sold in Venice

VENICE — A Florida food company has issued a recall alert for several of its products — including one sold in Venice.

Delicae Gourmet LLC said it had an “undeclared shrimp allergen” in its Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” it said through the FDA.

Those sauces were sold in Venice, among other areas.

“The three products are packed in 12 oz. glass bottles with green shrink wraps on the necks,” it said.

The brand name is Delicae Gourmet.

“Consumers with questions may contact Delicae Gourmet at 1-800-942-2502.” — Staff Reports

Staff reports

