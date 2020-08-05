SARASOTA — As COVID-19 continues, people feeling trapped inside have found an opportunity to enjoy some time outside — at Nathan Benderson Park.
The park created NBP Rec Day, which takes place every other Saturday, according to a news release.
It gives residents an opportunity to sample the park on a kayak, stand-up paddleboard, canoe or pedal pontoon boat, or to fish from shore or a dock with a rod and reel or a cast net.
“NBP Rec Days was designed to give Sarasota and Manatee County families an affordable opportunity to play on our many watercraft while enjoying the park,” Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates President/CEO Stephen V. Rodriguez said. SANCA runs the park.
“Once school gets back in, we will also offer a weekday version of the program — for homeschooling families or those choosing virtual options during the pandemic — to come out and recreate, like a unique physical education class,” he said. “It’s all about serving the families in our community.”
Adults are $10 per person, unless they are with their children younger than 5 — in which case, the adult and child are free. Children ages 6-17 are charged $10 per child for admission.
“We’ve enjoyed this event,” Tamika Stilley, of Sarasota, said in the release. “We noticed this on Facebook, and we came out as a family to enjoy today.”
Her daughters took to the water.
“I went on the canoe and on a kayak,” Taylin said.
Talia said kayaking was “a new experience for me.”
Camille Prado, of Tampa, told NBP officials it was her family’s first time at the park.
“We’ve never really had the opportunity to kayak and paddleboard at the same time as a family,” she said. “We came to celebrate a friend’s birthday, and do something different, especially since it’s the outdoors.”
NBP Rec Days are set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.
Those interested should meet at the Benderson Family Finish Tower on Regatta Island.
For more information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org/recdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.