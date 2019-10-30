Sarasota County residents will see a change in the way their recycling is collected in the new year.
A new large, rolling cart will replace the two blue and red bins for recycling. All Sarasota County residents who live in unincorporated areas will see the change, county officials say.
It’s called single-stream recycling, and the changes will include people living in Warm Mineral Springs, South Venice, the unincorporated areas near River Road, and the Sarasota County portion of Englewood.
Between now and December, all residents in those neighborhoods will get new, large rolling cans delivered to their homes for recyclables. They will no longer need to separate paper and plastic items and put them in colored bins.
Waste Management, the county’s trash and recycling hauler, is buying 27 compressed natural gas-powered trucks, all equipped with robotic arms that will lift and empty the carts. The driver won’t have to leave the cab, if everyone does it right.
Workers will start delivering the carts to South County residents in December. The first day of collection will be Jan. 6.
The change is being made for several reasons:
• To eliminate the need for residents to separate materials, making it easier to recycle.
• To allow automated street collection, which cuts down on labor and workers’ compensation costs.
• To align with recycling sorting technology.
Homes and apartment complexes in unincorporated parts of the county will get the new cans. Nothing will change for commercial customers.
If you live in unincorporated Sarasota County, contact Sarasota County at scgov.net or by calling 941-861-5000.
