Red Cross offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

Each year, the Red Cross continues to see a surge in home fire responses around the holidays. The Red Cross encourages the community to keep these safety tips in mind while celebrating the holidays with your family and friends.
As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time to prepare the holiday feast and brush up on home fire safety.
“This is the time of year when families and friends gather to celebrate the holidays and prepare home cooked meals,” said Jill Palmer, executive director for Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland chapter. “Unfortunately, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires. Each year, the Red Cross continues to see a surge in home fire responses around the holidays. The Red Cross encourages the community to keep these safety tips in mind while celebrating the holidays with your family and friends.”
To help keep you and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross offers these safety tips:
• Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
• Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.
• Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
• When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
• Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
• Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.
• Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.
• Do not attend or host a holiday gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.
• You can also help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
