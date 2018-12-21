Red tide blooms aren’t unnatural to coastal communities along the Gulf.
The state has records of red tide algae blooms dating back to the mid-1800s and evidence of red tide blooms have been found in fossils. But the blooms this summer maintained a choke-hold over Sarasota, Charlotte Lee counties, as well as the rest of the Southwest Florida from Pinellas to Collier counties.
Patchy blooms are still with us, still lingering close to shore.
Red tide algae is normally present in the Gulf, generally in background counts less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. But when the counts intensify, like they did in October and November of 2017, the toxic algae — Karina brevis — can take a toll on marine life and humans.
When counts reach 100,000 cells or more cells per liter, the toxins can lead to fish kills, respiratory irritation and other ailments in humans. A million or more cells can stain waters a reddish brown and lead to airborne toxins to reach unbearable levels like it did in the summer and into the fall months of this year.
Taking a toll
This summer, not only did fish — from pinfish to goliath groupers — wash up dead, sea turtles, manatees and dolphins succumbed to the toxins in unusually high numbers.
Red tide took its economic toll on local businesses. In August, Charlotte County conducted a survey with 42 respondents who indicated they lost 78 percent drop of their normal business, more than $500,000. The Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce reported to the Sun the island community was “dead,” devoid of the visitors it expects during the summer months.
Recognizing the impact, then Gov. Rick Scott announced in August the Florida Department of Environmental Protection would be allocating an additional $3 million in grant funding to assist local communities impacted by red tide. The DEP had already committed $750,000 to Manatee County, $190,000 to Collier County and nearly $100,000 to Sarasota County.
Red tide also sunk traditional community events. The Lemon Bay High School Touchdown Club annual fundraising fishing tournament and the Pioneer Days fishing tournament for kids had to pull in their lines and cancel the events. Paddlefest traditionally kicks off the Englewood Beach Waterfest in November, but not this year. Paddlefest organizers canceled its event due to the red tide levels and for the health and safety of the participants.
The red tide also created a groundswell of community activism. In August, at the Englewood Event Center, hundreds of worried locals came to hear Garrett Stuart, a algae scientist and Captain Planet Project CEO in Key West, and John G. Heim, co-founder of the Southwest Florida Clean Water Movement.
Besides red tide, people called out for the end of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discharges from Lake Okeechobee releases that leads to the blue-green freshwater algae gunking up the Caloosahatchee River and St. Lucie River on the Florida’s East Coast.
Social media came alive with Facebook sites like Red Tide Watch Manasota Key and Captains for Clean Water. Mark Timchula, known as the Beach Guy, posts daily morning videos on his Facebook page letting people know what the conditions are on Englewood Beach.
More public attention was placed on research.
In August, then Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, now governor-elect, made a campaign swing to Englewood, a dozen or more fishing guides, local business owners and residents gathered at the SandBar Tiki & Grille restaurant on Manasota Key. DeSantis assured the locals red tide wasn’t just their problem and water resources were vital to the state.
Cynthia Heil, a noted researcher, will head up Mote Marine Laboratory’s new research Red Tide Institute. The mission is for the institute to be a hub of innovative research for red tide and other harmful algae. The Andrew and Judith Economos Charitable Foundation provided Mote with a $1 million grant last month to establish the institute.
