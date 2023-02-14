BOCA GRANDE — Tiny, annoying and potentially deadly, Karenia brevis algae, creating red tide, are again attacking the waters of Coastal Southwest Florida and scientists and government agencies are girding for battle.
Three local scientists who wage the war fulltime led an annual informational forum last week at the Boca Grande Community Center. Their reports amounted to good news/bad news.
The good news: levels or “blooms” of red tide caused by the aggressive phytoplankton (floating microalgae) are currently “medium” at worst. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently reported low to medium concentrations for Charlotte County and background to medium concentrations off Sarasota County, although respiratory irritation and fish kills were reported on Manasota Key over the weekend and Monday.
And the scientists last week optimistically reported tracking and mitigation techniques are getting more and more sophisticated and effective.
On the downside, blooms are still hard to predict and remain anywhere from a nuisance to deadly. The “brevetoxins” emitted from the decaying algae cause the coughs and watery eyes familiar to all-too-many Gulf beach goers.
But the same toxins can kill fish by the thousands and infect shellfish such as clams and oysters badly enough to make it lethal to humans.
The experts agreed while their multi-million dollar efforts to control the seaside plague are more promising than ever, red tide will be around one way or another for a long time. It was first reported in the journals of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto exploring Florida in the 16th century, according to one of the experts, Dr. Robert Weisberg, professor emeritus of Oceanography and Marine Science at the University of South Florida.
“It’s been with us forever,” Weisberg said.
Still, the tone of the forum was positive, focused on mitigation techniques from simple to space age. Methods include “allopathy,” or chemical treatment, quats (small bombs based on ammonia and dropped among blooms in various ways,) natural clay that the algae cling to, applying plasma like that used in welding, red tide-seeking robots and a process knows as Ozonix, which is used to, among other things, clean up pig farms.
The Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota reports there are some 30-plus such initiatives completed under a study in the fourth year of a six-year, $18 million program funded by the State of Florida, according to Mote Scientist Dr. Cynthia Heil.
“We’re bringing science to mitigation,” she said.
Dr. Richard Pierce also of Mote calls the new “tool box” “interesting stuff.”
“We are making some progress incrementally,” he said.
But the effort remains challenging, Pierce explained. Some of the experiments just don’t turn out to be worth the effort. Some potentially produce more toxins than they kill.
And, despite help from the state and federal governments, battling red tide is not exempt from red tape. Government approval is often needed to introduce foreign substances into the Gulf.
“Red tide does not hang out for two months when you need to get a permit,” Pierce said.
Blooms come and go with winds, currents and tides, mainly created by natural ocean circulation or by routine weather events or those as dramatic as Hurricane Ian. Ian was a factor largely because of the “cavitation” or churning of the Gulf water and strong winds which ferried the algae around.
Still, many blooms remain offshore and never bother beachgoers.
Weisberg said red tide in the Gulf is most likely to reach the coastal shelf off the coast from Tampa to Naples where it’s in relatively shallow waters and closer to land. Being closer to shore lets the algae feed in water richer with nutrients, which the microscopic creatures need. The algae themselves may be incubated in an offshore area just to the north.
The scientists debunk the idea that red tide is caused mainly by humans. Suspected man-made causes like runoff of fertilizer and sewage can be blamed for specific blooms. But huge local population growth and its strain on the ecosystem are a broader threat.
“Humans do exacerbate red tide, but maybe not in the ways we’re talking about,” Weisberg said.
All three experts at the panel agreed science is gaining in the war against the tiny Karenia, but victories remain “patchy” Heil said.
“Stay tuned,” she advised.
