Mark Timchula showed Tuesday how quickly red tide conditions can change at Florida beaches.
While the irritating gasses produced by red tide algae were present in the air Monday, the effect proved intolerable Tuesday on Manasota Key.
“It’s really bad; the red tide is really bad,” Timchula said on his morning video from Englewood Beach that was posted on his Facebook page.
“My nose is burning,” he said as a stiff west wind churned the surf and blew the airborne toxins ashore. “I’ve been coughing for the last 10 minutes.”
The conditions are bad in Venice, too, at Casepersen Beach.
Respiratory irritations are common when red tide cells exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water. Fish kills can also result from higher concentrations of the toxic red tide, Karina brevis, algae.
Storms in the Gulf of Mexico, like Tropical Storm Fred, have been known to churn up the algae, sending the gasses into the winds. The same winds can carry the irritants to beaches and even far inland.
That can make things intolerable.
“We’re pulling out,” said Timchula who rents chairs and umbrellas at Englewood Beach, Charlotte County’s most popular public beach. “Don’t come out. Not today.”
He wasn’t alone in reporting poor conditions.
Jean Ranallo, a daily visitor to Sarasota County’s Manasota Beach, a few miles north on Manasota Key in Englewood, reported in an email to The Daily Sun Tuesday how “The Gulf is rougher than yesterday and smellier.”
The newest water samples taken this week at Manasota Beach, showed high concentrations of red tide algae. Caspersen and Brohard beaches in Venice also showed high concentrations. Blind Pass Beach in Englewood showed medium concentrations. The Florida Wildlife Commission takes the samples and posts them on an an interactive online map.
Sarasota County staff reported Tuesday, “A significant increase in the number of fish washed up on Siesta Beach.” Red tide is present at all 16 public beaches in Sarasota County.
“There were decreased impacts in the bays and inland waters around Venice Inlet, Venice Island and Casey Key,” county staff concluded. “Minor impacts were observed throughout the rest of the county.”
But Tuesday morning, Mote Marine Laboratory at visitbeaches.org reported people experiencing “intense” respiratory irritations on Manasota Beach and dead fish strewn along the shoreline and floating in the shallows.
South of Stump Pass in southern Charlotte County, conditions were no better.
“Ugh. Not so good,” Brenda Bossman said when asked how conditions were on Knight and Don Pedro islands Tuesday morning. She oversees the volunteer sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
“It wasn’t as nice as it has been,” Bossman said.
Along with the sour chowder stench of red tide in the air, Bossman described large snook and other large dead fish washing ashore.
“When the big fish come, you know it’s bad,” she said.
As Monday and Tuesday proved, red tide conditions can change daily. For more information about red tide and conditions, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and visitbeaches.org.
