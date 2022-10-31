The Gulf of Mexico was calm Monday morning at Blind Pass on Manasota Key near Englewood. Scientists have reported red tide algae blooms offshore, while local beachgoers have noticed a reddish tinge to the water.
A quiet Halloween on Englewood Beach on Monday, but toxic red tide algae lingered offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, according to reports.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
Stump Pass Beach State Park remains closed after damages from Hurricane Ian. Fishermen reported seeing fish kills at the pass this weekend.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Beachgoers at Manasota Beach in Englewood didn’t seem worried about red tide blooms offshore Monday. Several dozen people enjoyed a day at the beach.
ENGLEWOOD — Subtle signs of red tide are brewing close to shore.
Scientists reported blooms of the K. brevis algae a few miles off Sarasota and Charlotte county beaches in recent days. But only scant reports come in over the weekend about respiratory irritation and fish kills.
Still, locals have noticed a change in the color of the water.
“I worked on the beach long enough to know what the water should look like,” said Mark Timchula — also known as the Beach Guy for his umbrellas, chairs and other rentals. He’s been a mainstay on Englewood Beach for years.
He decided over the weekend the water didn’t look quite right: cloudy and with a light rust-color stain. The water appeared slightly tinged Monday.
He wouldn’t go in the water himself and he wouldn’t encourage his clients to wade into the Gulf water, Timchula said Monday.
According to water testing done for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, tests last week show varying degrees of the toxic red cell algae breeding at beaches in Venice and Manasota Key.
But samples taken a few miles out in the Gulf last week showed high and medium-high concentrations extending from Sarasota to Charlotte and Lee counties.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. When the algae concentration rises to more than 100,000 cells, people can develop coughs and other respiratory ailments from airborne toxins.
More than 1 million cells per liter can lead to fish kills and the death of other marine life, including manatees and other marine mammals.
Fishing guides and others reported seeing some dead redfish floating about 12 miles off Manasota Key. Others saw dead fish in Stump Pass, near the southern tip of Manasota Key.
The blooms themselves are not new to Florida.
Florida red tides develop 10-40 miles offshore, away from man-made nutrient sources, but winds and tides carry the algae to shore where the algae capable of using man-made nutrients to accelerate their growth, state and other researchers reported.
The first recorded reports of red tide blooms date back to European explorers.
According to local historian Diana Harris’ research, the years 1946-47 saw one of the most intense recorded outbreaks of red tide along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The bloom was estimated to be 40 miles wide and extended from the Florida Keys to Tarpon Springs.
Another large bloom appeared in the fall of 2017 after Hurricane Irma and remained through most of 2018, killing millions of fish and other sea creatures, and keeping people off beaches for months at a time.
