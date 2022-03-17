No question about the disastrous economic impacts red tide costs Southwest Florida.
More than $317 million in sales revenues and more than 2,900 jobs were lost due to the sustained red tide blooms of 2018, according to a University of Florida study released this week.
Tourism and tourism related business suffered more than $184 million in losses, the study shows.
The study also determined a ripple effect of a 15% loss felt in Florida’s overall economy resulting from red tide.
The study — funded by he nonprofit Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System and National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, a branch of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration — quantified the costs red tide 2018 event that extended from October 2017 to January 2019.
“We know that red tides impact communities in really negative ways — from sending people with chronic lung diseases to emergency rooms to forcing coastal communities to spend millions on cleanup,” Barbara Kirkpatrick, GCOOS Senior Advisor, stated in a press release Thursday.
“Now, thanks to this study, we’re gaining even more insights into the true costs for recurring red tide blooms,” Kirkpatrick said.
The study used a new index of red tide conditions that allows scientists to compare blooms, Kirkpatrick said.
Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science study looked at red tide blooms along Florida’s west coast from 1953 to 2019. The index quantifies the intensities of toxic red tide blooms, how long the blooms last and how large of an area was most impacted.
The new study took into account the economic casualties along Florida’s West Coast, from Pasco County south to Collier County. Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee were among the counties seeing the worst impact.
The study drew data from Airbnb bookings — and dropped bookings — reported before, during and after the red tide event.
The University of Florida’s Food and Resource Economics Department took a lead role in the research.
“Our findings show that red tide events do affect tourism, specifically tourism associated with out-of-state visitors, and that these changes result in broader economic losses for the local, regional, and state economy,” stated João-Pedro Ferreira, a postdoctoral associate at UF and lead author on the article.
Ferreira concluded, “If this phenomenon can’t be avoided, then local and state authorities and tourism management professionals must design and implement appropriate risk management strategies to minimize their effects and increase resiliency of the tourism industry to these types of events.”
This study need not and should not be a conclusion to determining the persistent economic impacts of harmful algae blooms to Florida and elsewhere in the nation.
Harmful algae bloom events had significant effects on Florida tourism and coastal communities and, over the last 30 years, there has been a significant increase in those types of events across the U.S., NOAA research program director David Kidwell said.
“The results of this study support the development of a national framework for future HAB assessments that can inform decision-making and help resource managers lessen impacts on communities,” he said.
