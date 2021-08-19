Water samples taken this week show the presence of red tide at beaches in Englewood and Venice, even as it lessens in Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. Find an updated map at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
ENGLEWOOD — A steady east wind dampened the telltale scent of red tide offshore Thursday.
Even so, there is no escaping its presence off Manasota Key and other local barrier islands from Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande north to Longboat Key.
"I managed a sunrise swim in the dark, rust-colored, calm Gulf," said Jean Ranallo in an email to the Daily Sun Thursday. Ranallo enjoys daily swims at the public Manasota Beach on Manasota Key
"The water was murkier and left slime on my hair," Ranallo said.
Those are typical signs of the red tide algae, Karina brevis, when concentrations exceed 1 million cells per liter of water.
Ranallo's report also corresponds to a water sample collected at Manasota Beach Monday for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that contained a high concentration of more than 1 million cells per liter of water.
Others on social media complained of a rank smell in Lemon Bay, around Tom Adams Bridge.
Further south on Englewood Beach, conditions subsided compared to Tuesday, but that might be due to the east wind and signs that Charlotte County staff cleaned the beach of dead fish, suggested Mark Timchula on his morning video from Englewood Beach posted on his Facebook page Thursday.
