ENGLEWOOD — Is the red tide bad? How are the beaches?
The answer to both questions is: It’s day-to-day.
Earlier this week, samples collected in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Southwest Florida showed high concentrations of the Karenia brevis algae, the red tide, bringer of a noxious gas that suffocates marine life and gags people and their pets who breathe it in.
Beachgoers reported dead fish washing up on beaches from Sarasota to Boca Grande, and sloshing around bays on Mote Marine Lab’s website.
The red tide bloom in the Gulf of Mexico off Sarasota began intensifying in early October, beginning in the days after Hurricane Ian. While it moves around, and concentrations vary from week to week — and day to day — it’s still around.
Some days, however, are better than others, depending on where you are.
On Thursday, a cold front brought winds coming out of the north and northeast. That’s good for beachgoers, since it tends to drive the algae and its gases offshore.
That’s not so good if you’re near the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice or around Lemon Bay in Englewood, where the winds bring the toxic gases along with the odor of dead fish.
The best way to check conditions is online.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission updates a red tide locator map at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/. Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota also maintains and updates a beach report map at visitbeaches.org, based on volunteers who log beach conditions.
Keep in mind, there’s no current data for Stump Pass Beach State Park or the Boca Grande beaches. The state beaches have been closed since Hurricane Ian.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. When the algae concentration rises to more than 100,000 cells, people can develop coughs and sore throats and other symptoms.
More than 1 million cells per liter (high concentrations) can kill fish and other marine life.
People with respiratory problems should avoid beaches and waterways unless red tide isn’t present.
