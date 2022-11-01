SARASOTA - Area officials are alerting residents of " elevated levels of red tide" at beaches in the region.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County made the notification Tuesday evening.
"Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects," it said in a news release. "Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air conditioned space."
It noted that if the symptoms do not subside, people should contact their health care provider.
"Due to elevated counts of red tide from Monday's beach water samples, DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present."
The beaches it noted are:
• Venice Beach
• Service Club Park
• Venice Fishing Pier
• Brohard Beach
• Caspersen Beach
• Manasota Key
• Blind Pass
It had its own recommendations, the main one being for people lung issues.
"If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing," it said.
It also wanted people to not swim near dead fish; don't harvest molluscan shellfish nor "distressed or dead fish, and keep pets or livestock away from dead fish, sea foam and the water at this time.
And be cautious with fish that appear healthy at this point.
"If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts," it said.
For humans, it goes back to breathing, it said.
"Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner," it said. "Ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer's specifications."
Paper filter masks can be used outside, especially if winds are blowing red tide onshore, the news release said.
For more information, visit www.ourgulfenvironment.net; https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/ or www.visitbeaches.org
Anyone who needs to report illnesses from red tide exposure can call Florida Poison Control Centers at 1-888-222-1222.
