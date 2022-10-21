Red tide arrives at Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA — State and county officials issued a health advisory for beaches in Sarasota County due to the presence of red tide.
The beaches with elevated levels of red tide algae — K. brevis — include Nokomis and North Jetty beaches on Casey Key, and Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach and Caspersen Beach in Venice.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued the warning Wednesday, three weeks after Hurricane Ian drenched the area with rain.
Scientists studying red tide have not made a definitive co-relation between stormwater runoff and the algae blooms.
In addition to the beaches in the health advisory, state officials reported low concentrations of the red tide algae at Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key in Englewood. Most of the samples for the reported beaches were collected Oct. 17.
No fish kills have been reported at those beaches as of Wednesday.
The Sarasota County beaches are the only beaches that show a presence of red tide, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website, myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
State officials collected samples in Charlotte Harbor on Oct. 17, but did not report the presence of red tide.
“Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies,” county officials stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
People with breathing problems, such as asthma could experience more severe effects.
People who are sensitive to red tide or experience these symptoms should “avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space,” the release states. “If symptoms do not subside, contact your health care provider for evaluation.”
Sarasota County’s Department of Health will post signs at beaches warning people about the presence of red tide.
The Department of Health offered the following recommendations:
• Do not swim around dead fish.
• If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.
• Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
• Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.
• Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).
• If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.
While the red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 10,000 cells per liter of water, when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water people can suffer from throat irritations, coughing, other respiratory and other ailments. Intense concentrations kills fish and other marine life, as well as sometimes staining Gulf waters a reddish brown tint.
The concentrations in samples from the beaches tested very low, 1,000-10,000 cells per liter of water, and low, 10,001-100,000 cells per liter of water.
