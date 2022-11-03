The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission updates a red tide map each day. Thursday's showed high levels along Manasota Key and in Lemon Bay. See an updated map at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
Dead fish, like this small eel, and red-tinged water indicate the presence of red tide at Englewood Beach on Manasota Key on Thursday morning.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Dead fish washed ashore Thursday morning on Englewood Beach, a sure sign of red tide. There were no bathers to be found in the red-tinged waters.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission updates a red tide map each day. Thursday's showed high levels along Manasota Key and in Lemon Bay. See an updated map at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
FWC
A red tide algae bloom was evident at Englewood Beach on Thursday morning with dead fish washing ashore and red-tinged waters.
MANASOTA KEY — Rust-colored water, scattered dead fish and no swimmers all indicate the presence of red tide at Manasota Key beaches on Thursday.
State officials released test results showing the algae bloom — which developed a few weeks after Hurricane Ian — has moved to Manasota Key this week, at beaches in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties, along with Boca Grande in Lee County.
Prior samples showed the bloom a few miles out in the Gulf and mostly off Sarasota County.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued an alert Tuesday evening, warning beachgoers of elevated levels of red tide.
The latest samples collected at Venice-area beaches shows low or medium concentrations of K. brevis, the algae that causes red tide, according to the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission.
However, a little south on Manasota Key, samples taken Tuesday show high concentrations around Englewood beaches and in Stump Pass and Lemon Bay at the Tom Adams Bridge.
Red tide is a naturally occurring algae in the Gulf of Mexico that tends to bloom when nutrient levels rise. In high concentrations, in can kill fish and other marine life and cause breathing problems for people and land-based animals.
"Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects," health officials in a news release. "Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air conditioned space."
"If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing," it said.
It also warned people to not swim near dead fish or harvest shellfish and keep pets or livestock away from dead fish, sea foam and the water.
For humans, it goes back to breathing, it said.
"Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner," it said. "Ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer's specifications."
Paper filter masks can be used outside, especially if winds are blowing red tide onshore, the news release said.
For beach conditions with updated reports, visit Mote Marine Laboratory's site, www.visitbeaches.org. The site collects and updates volunteer reports on water quality, respiratory irritation, fish kills and other conditions at beaches all along Florida's West Coast.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.