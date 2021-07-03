ENGLEWOOD — Elevated counts of red tide have prompted the Sarasota Department of Health to add warning signs at local beaches telling the public red tide is present.
Red tide algae is showing up in water samples this week at Manasota and Blind Pass beaches in Englewood; Venice and Service Club Park beaches, the Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Park and Caspersen Beach in Venice; and Nokomis and North Jetty to the north in Nokomis. The levels are medium to low.
Health official point out that July 4 fireworks displays are planned for Blind Pass Beach in Englewood, as well as the South Jetty in Venice.
Visiting those beaches over the next few days could cause mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies, according to a statement from the Sarasota Health Department.
Red tide refers to a harmful algal bloom that happens when a higher-than-normal concentration of microscopic Karenia brevis grows in salt water.
The blooms can kill sea life, including fish, mammals, birds and reptiles. The gasses they give off can cause coughing and scratchy throats for people that can be serious problems for those with respiratory issues.
“Some people with existing breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe effects,” wrote Steve Huard, health department spokesperson.
This week, red tide was found in high concentrations in the Gulf of Mexico off Pinellas County and in Tampa Bay in Hillsborough County. Lower levels turned up in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Samples collected from Charlotte, Collier and Monroe counties didn’t show presence of the algae.
Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties this week.
Red tide blooms tend to move around with winds and gulf currents. With red tide growing in the Tampa Bay area, could it have spread to the Sarasota County beaches?
“It’s not possible to confirm whether or not the current bloom is coming from Tampa Bay area,” Huard said Thursday.
Huard said beachgoers concerned about red tide conditions can check several websites before making the trip to the beach.
“Symptoms usually go away when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors,” Huard wrote. “If symptoms do not subside, contact your health care provider for evaluation.”
People who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms should avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.
