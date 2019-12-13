The toxic red tide algae appears to be receding into the background, returning to its natural concentrations in the Gulf.
Water samples all along the Gulf from Placida to Clearwater are showing no signs or natural background counts of the algae.
But that doesn’t mean red tide toxins cannot affect marine life.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a nearly eight-foot male manatee from Fort Myers Beach Tuesday. The manatee showed symptoms of being affected by red tide. FWC transported the manatee to Sea World Orlando, where it is being treated and rehabilitated.
“(The manatee) showed signs of red tide with face twitches and seizures,” SeaWorld officials said Friday.
“Currently, he is receiving treatment at (SeaWorld’s) Manatee Rehab area,” SeaWorld reported. “We will continue to monitor his condition and provide care to his illness and once healed, will work with FWC on a release date.”
Lingering concentrations
When red tide cell concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, humans can suffer from coughing and other respiratory ailments. Fish and other marine life, including marine mammals, start getting sick or die.
Rather than intensifying, FWC recent testing shows red tide concentrations dissipating or completely disappearing from water samples — at least in the samples taken in the past eight days.
Low concentrations — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water — were found in water samples taken at the State Road 776 bridge over the Myakka River, in Bull Bay on the south tip of Cape Haze and at Hog Island at the mouth of the Peace River.
One water sample taken Tuesday at Trout Creek in the mouth of the Myakka River revealed medium concentrations of the toxic algae, 100,000 to a million cells per liter of water.
Low concentrations are also turning up in water samples taken from Marco Island and Collier County.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
