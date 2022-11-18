A sign at the entrance to Venice Beach warns that red tide is present in the water. Because the prevailing winds have been blowing west into the Gulf, Venice so far has been spared much of the effect of red tide.
Water samples taken near Venice, Englewood, Placida and the mouth of Charlotte Harbor this week showed high and medium concentrations of red tide, state official reported.
The red tide bloom that intensified in the Gulf of Mexico off Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian continues to hang around off area beaches and in bays and waterways.
The good news is that east-northeast winds from this week's cold front are helping minimize its effect on beachgoers.
Samples taken this week show high and medium concentrations of the K. brevia algae in the Gulf from Anna Maria Island near the mouth of Tampa Bay to Bonita Springs, about 100 miles south near Naples.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. When the algae concentration rises to more than 100,000 cells (medium concentrations), people can develop coughs and other respiratory ailments from airborne toxins.
More than 1 million cells per liter (high concentrations) can lead to fish kills and the death of other marine life, including manatees and other marine mammals.
That's just what happened in October, following the runoff of heavy rains from Hurricane Ian. The bloom grew off Sarasota, and by November, fish kills were reported at several beaches, including Manasota Key.
Samples pulled from several beaches in Sarasota and Charlotte counties showed high concentrations of the algae, including Englewood, Venice and Nokomis beaches. A sample taken from the Intracoastal Waterway near Venice High School also showed a high concentration.
Algae concentrations were also high Stump Pass off Englewood, and around Pine Island Sound and Captiva Island in Lee County.
Other areas in between, like Blind Pass Beach, Manasota Beach and Boca Grande, showed medium concentrations.
Red tide algae tends to move with currents and changing tides, and water conditions can change from day to day and hour to hour, state scientists say. The direction of the wind is also a factor in how it affects people and pets near the water.
Winds from the west tend to bring the airborne toxins to shore.
