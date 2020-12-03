Traces of the toxic red tide algae are turning up in local water samples off some South Sarasota County beaches.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported low levels of red tide — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water — in samples taken Monday from Venice south to Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key in Englewood.
Sarasota County's Health Department reported water from Nokomis Beach also tainted with low levels of red tide cells.
Between Captiva and Sanibel barrier islands in Lee County, a water sample contained medium concentration of red tide, 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water.
The good news is that Mote Marine Laboratory Beach Conditions reports Thursday morning reported no complaints on any of Sarasota County's beaches of "respiratory irritations," a sure sign of a more intense red tide bloom.
Red tide algae — Karina brevis — is natural to the Gulf in "background" concentrations of less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. Very low counts are more than 1,000 cells to fewer than 5,000 cells per liter.
The toxic algae, however, can cause fish kills and respiratory irritations in humans when levels exceed 100,000 cells or more of the algae concentrated in a liter of water.
According to research, winds and currents drive red tide blooms ashore. Toxins are generally released into the air when the algae cells break up due to wave action. The red tide algae exists in nutrient-poor water 20 or more miles offshore where "resting populations" live in water columns or sediments in the Gulf.
Winds, wave action and currents can bring the blooms closer to shore. The toxins are released when waves break up the delicate cells.
Southwest Florida experienced 15 consecutive months of intense and sustained red tide blooms hugging the Gulf coastline that began in late June, 2018 and lasting through some of 2019.
The red tide blooms not only resulted in massive fish kills, but also led to the deaths of adult sea turtles, dolphins and other sea life. The FWC limited the recreational fishing seasons for snook, redfish and sea trout to catch-and-release to give time for the fish to replenish from what was lost to that red tide bloom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.