By Warren Richardson
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners resume their regular meeting schedule this week a bevy of old issues on the agendas will demand their attention.
Redistricting
On Tuesday, it will be likely that it will be decision time on a proposal raised by Commissioner Nancy Detert in February to redistrict the commission boundaries this year.
During his report, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis will present commissioners with the data analysis performed by Tallahassee-based Kurt Spitzer and Associates, a consultant hired by the county to perform the task.
The estimates found a difference of 10,234 people between the most populated district and the least populated district.
District 5, which includes North Port and Englewood is the most populated district, while District 2 in North County has the fewest number of people.
Now, it’s up to the commissioners to decide if they want to proceed with the much-criticized endeavor, which state law mandates can only be done in odd-numbered years.
Commissioners have argued that redistricting is necessary due to the voter-approved switch to single-member districts and the need to have each district as nearly balanced as possible in advance of the 2020 general election when three commission seats will be decided.
Critics argue that it’s an attempt to gerrymander the districts to maintain the long-time stranglehold by Republicans of the county commission, and unnecessary with the upcoming census next year.
Consent order
On Tuesday afternoon, commissioners will have to decide if they will approve a proposed consent order with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to resolve ongoing issues with the county’s three water reclamation facilities.
It’s not as if commissioners have much choice in the matter, as FDEP is the state regulator of these facilities and the county’s own reports indicate violations of several regulations.
The proposed consent order notes that the county experienced 83 “unauthorized discharges” totaling 630 million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater since May 2018. A majority of those spills were from the Bee Ridge facility with the remainder coming from the Central County and Venice Gardens facilities.
Commissioners have already authorized staff to proceed with a major mandate of the proposed consent order –– upgrading the Bee Ridge facility to advanced wastewater treatment standards, something Venice already has, at an estimated cost of $157 million.
During a budget workshop last week, commissioners voiced frustrations that county staff had deliberately hidden the potential troubles from them, and apparently Lewis, last year.
Lewis only learned of the issue this past February when he and the county attorney received notice from the group Suncoast Waterkeepers of their intention to file a lawsuit against the county over the spills in violation of the Clean Waters Act.
That lawsuit is still pending in federal court in Tampa.
Workforce housing
Commissioners will return to this much-discussed topic Wednesday afternoon when they conduct the first of two public hearings to change the county zoning code regarding accessory dwelling units.
While the code already allows these units, county staff at the direction of commissioners have reviewed the ordinance and suggested changes to further encourage their development. The changes are part of an overall strategy by the county to increase the amount of workforce or affordable housing in the county.
The major changes to be discussed include a maximum of 750 square feet and the allowance of a kitchen in these units, which would only be allowed in the residential single-family and residential estate districts.
Commissioners will not vote on the change until the second public hearing on Sept. 25.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in the commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days. Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
