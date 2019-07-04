There’s no avoiding it ... because the signs are everywhere. Fireworks stands are selling loud, explosive stuff, TV and radio ads are screaming about their holiday sales, and flags are waving all over the place.
In case you’ve forgotten, today is the Fourth of July—Independence Day.
Parades will take place from coast to coast, special programs will honor our nation, and if you’re like me, tonight you’ll be trying to distinguish the sound between fireworks and actual gunfire from your neighbors, while your pets are freaking out.
Consider our flag, “Old Glory.” It’ll be waving everywhere today and I hope it gives you cause to reflect. I know it has that effect on me.
To me, it represents the freedom of an eagle’s flight. It carries the promise that with the birth of each child on this soil, that infant’s first breath will be free air. It waves for the countless thousands who fought and died for it and now lie buried beneath its free soil. And it stands as a testament of valor for those who died and are buried abroad, or are among those still missing in action.
Many of us will celebrate the founding of these United States with family and friends, food, fun, and fireworks today. It’s almost ironic that we commemorate the day with explosions and rockets, while overseas our own soldiers, under the same flag we’re saluting, are taking fire and lives were lost just last week.
We don’t live in a perfect world, nor in a perfect country, nor under a perfect government. But we live in one in which we can all strive to be better Americans and, in turn, better citizens of the world. Our military forces are doing what they’ve been called to do and are doing it the best way they know how. Those we’ve lost throughout the history of this nation paid a terrible price in efforts to ensure and protect the freedoms we enjoy and all to often take for granted.
I thought of one way we can all be joined in heart and mind today. We’re all bound to see Old Glory somewhere in our travels, whether it’s a flag, a decal, a patriotic shirt, or other representation of our flag’s design. We can pause for just a moment and think of at least one freedom we’re thankful for here in America, and this can be our collective tribute to the flag and what she stands for.
I hope today will be filled with breezes everywhere, because I love to see Old Glory spread her stars and stripes and billow majestically. I’m thankful that it’s a free wind blowing. And I pray it always will be.
