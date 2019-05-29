Early American women’s clubs had tremendous influence and impact on their communities.
By 1900 the forming of such clubs had become widespread across the country. Their goals were to address and support some of the needs of the community, such as libraries, the arts and child welfare.
The clubs became important centers for civic and social activities.
In 1918, 11 energetic local women got together and decided to form a club. They named it the Lemon Bay Mother’s Club.
The club has been in continuous operation since 1918, making it Englewood’s oldest service organization.
Their clubhouse building on Coconut Street, at the corner of Maple, was completed in 1926 and has served as the home base for the club for 93 years. Members keep it in immaculate condition.
No local structure reflects Englewood history more than the club’s building, which was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1989.
At first the club met in members’ homes. But as the club grew in size and took on larger projects, it became evident members needed a building of their own.
At a club meeting in April 1924, members changed the name to the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club. Winifred Lampp and her husband, A. Stanley Lampp, donated land for a building site.
Members immediately got in gear. Mrs. Lampp was named head of the building committee and by January 1925 construction money — along with some pledges — had been collected.
In September 1925 the Lampps donated two lots from their subdivision for the clubhouse. And at that same time three local contractors — Roy Bastedo, Frank Clark and Pat Lampp — agreed to take on the construction job. They donated their services for free.
And to top it off, keeping their costs low, members were not only able to obtain the services of two Sarasota architects to design their small clubhouse in Englewood, but to do it free of charge. It remains to this day a bit of a “history mystery” as to how the ladies pulled that off. They certainly seemed to have had great bargaining skills.
The clubhouse building was designed by Thomas Reed Martin and Clare C. Hosmer, both architects in the Sarasota area. Both were originally from the Chicago area.
The building is considered an excellent example of the “Prairie Style,” an indigenous American architectural style developed by a group of Chicago architects that was popular at the time.
Between 1925 and 1926, the structure was built for $3,120.66, $2,000 of which was a loan from a member, Mrs. E.C. Willetts, who took a mortgage on the building. In 1926 the clubhouse formally opened with a house warming attended by 200 people.
Another generous donation was made in 1929: Someone anonymously gave the club an outhouse, which remained on the property until 1939.
The clubhouse itself and the activities of the club have played an enormous role in the development of the Englewood community.
For years the building was the only community structure large enough to use for civic and social events. It served as the polling location for Englewood residents for 27 years. It was the first meeting place of endless organizations. It has been the birthplace of 10 different churches before they obtained their own sanctuaries.
Here are just a few of the groups that met there: the Boy Scouts and Brownies, the American Legion, the Englewood Garden Club, the fire department auxiliary, Eastern Star, American Red Cross, Rotary, U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla and the Lions Club. The clubhouse is no longer used by outside organizations.
In 1958 the front porch area was closed-in to provide library space for the club’s large amount of collected books which represented Englewood’s first library.
The club’s outstanding accomplishments over the decades go on and on and continue today.
Some of the above information is from the complete set of minutes the club possesses, dating back to 1922, which gives a detailed history of the club and the building.
Another well-preserved Englewood building is to be honored May 29, when Sarasota County presents an historical plaque to the Lampp House, located at 604 W. Perry Street. Built in 1928, the home of Pat Lampp’s family now houses the small Englewood Museum. The event will start at 3 p.m. The public is invited.
For more information, call 941-475-2696.
