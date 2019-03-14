VENICE — The eighth annual Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival has a new home and room for more authors, publishers and others in the field.
The festival has been moved to Blalock Park, which is in the 300 block of Nassau Avenue, across the street from the Venice Museum and Archives — the former Triangle Inn.
On Friday, beginning at 2 p.m., there will be panel discussions on children’s books and publishing along with a master class by best-selling author David Hagberg. A suggested donation of $20 will cover the cost of all three classes along with a cheese and wine reception following the classes in the library.
Since its beginning, this event has been designed as much for writers and would-be writers as it is for readers looking for something new.
Readers will find plenty of books for all ages at the book fair on Saturday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Blalock Park.
With at least 50 tents offering the work of possibly 60 or more writers, including an area devoted to children’s books, there will be plenty of genres for readers plus the opportunity to talk with the authors.
One of the most prolific writers to have a tent at the annual event is Venice resident Clarissa Thomasson, who has been at every event since the beginning.
Her series of children’s books is called “The Little Green Monkey” series. If you think a green monkey might be extra mischievous, you might be right.
With a bachelor’s degree form Duke and a master’s from the University of Florida (both in English), this retired teacher based her first novels on her own familiy history. The first two, “Defending Hillsborough” and “Reconstructing Hillsborough,” were selected for use in the high school study of the Civil War in North Carolina public schools.
Her third book, “Lorinda’s Legacy,” also was a bestseller in North Carolina. She has written several more novels based on the history of Florida, including Sarasota and her latest, “Venice Dreamers.”
In those books she blends history and real people from the past to craft intriguing tales that offer a bonus — plenty of true anecdotes about early people and their influences on this area that is today known as Florida’s Cultural Coast.
In her Venice book, there are chapters on the likes of Capt. John Charles Casey (Casey Key), early homesteader Jesse Knight (Knight Memorial Cemetery), Frank Higel who named Venice for the similarity of its canals to those found in Venice, Italy; Bertha Honore Palmer (largest landowner in area), Dr. Fred Albee (famed surgeon), among others.
Thomasson also is participating in Friday’s event for writers and would-be writers. She will be on the panel discussing “Today’s Youth Market,” featuring children’s books and aspects involved with their creation and eventual publication.
New to the fair this year is children’s book author Joan Kahil Creamer, who will display a coloring book based on her “Magic Sceptre” series and the book, “The Magic Sceptre,” from that successful series.
Creamer, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art. Now retired in Venice, she is using her art background to create lovable and bewitching characters such as “Beaula the Witch,” who was frightened by Halloween and seeks help from Santa Claus at the North Pole when she learns that he knows more about magic than anyone. Look for her booth and you might discover why her books have sold in excess of 30,000 copies.
Brenda Spaulding will feature “Sailing Away to Nod” and several of her other children’s books. She is a book fair veteran who has helped many area children’s book authors.
Also returning this year and once again on a panel discussing publishing is best-selling novelist Susan Klaus, who writes fantasies and thrillers, is one of Amazon’s Top 100 authors of Mystery and Romance and won a RPLA Award for Best Fantasies for her book, “Wayland,” a sequel to “Flight of the Golden Harpy,” published by leading fantasy publisher Tor.
Active with the Sarasota Authors Connection, which she founded, Klaus has helped many aspiring writers to improve their work with workshops and more.
Mystery writer David Hagberg is back again to offer a master class for writers.
The panel discussions and Hagberg’s master class will be Friday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. with the panel on children’s books. From 3-3:30 p.m. the authors on that panel will be available to sign copies of their books
The second panel, on publishing, will run from 3:30-4:30 p.m. again with 30 minutes at the end for meeting the authors and purchasing signed copies of their books. Hagberg’s master class will run from 5-6:30 p.m. and be followed by a wine and cheese reception. Friday programs will be held in the new library.
All the speakers have donated their time to participate in the afternoon event on Friday. A donation of $20 is requested for participation in the three class sessions and reception. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Venice Area Historical Society.
From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, there will be an open-air workshop on self-editing led by Camille Cline, a former editor at Tor. For additional information, visit: venicebookfair.com.
