AVON PARK
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
November
23 Dance Unlimited Winter Showcase
December
5 Merry Country Christmas
January
4 The Hit Men
7 Elvis: Gospel Gold
14 Jim Witter: Piano Men
15 Eddie Metz Trio
18 Jim Brickman
21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody
25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
31 Recycled Percussion
February
4 Broadway Tonight
6 Bandstand: The Musical
9 Artrageous II
11 Bobby Darrin Tribute
12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde
18 Florida Orchestra
20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll
21 Bill Engvall
22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute
25 Central Park Revisted
29 Blue Jupiter
SEBRING
Highlands Lakeside Theatre
www.highlandslakeside
November
22 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
23 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
24 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Circle Theatre
863-382-1029
December
13 J3 Vocal Band Jolly Holiday Show
LAKELAND
RP Funding Center
November
22 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
23 Elf of a Shelf — A Christmas Musical
29 Sebastian Maniscalco
December
4 Andrew Peterson
10 Imperial Symphony Orchestra
20 Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular
January
4 Uncle John’s Band
YBOR CITY
Ritz Theatre Ybor
January
25 Machine Head
The Crowbar
December
20 Soulpatch
TAMPA
Amalie Arena
November
24 Ariana Grande
December
1 Jingle Ball w/ Sam Smith
13 Jimmy Buffett
15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
813-740-2446
May
31 Ozzy Osbourne
The Orpheum
November
27 Cannibal Corpse
December
7 Mr. Kitty
20 Morbid Angel
Ruth Eckerd Hall/
Capital Theatre
November
22 John Oates
30 Brian Setzer Orchestra
December
3 Dave Koz
6 Trisha Yearwood
13 Criss Angel
13 Don McLean
14 Bowzer’s Holiday Party
20 Lindsey Stirling
20 The Outlaws
21 The Outlaws
ORLANDO
Amway Center
November
25 Ariana Grande
December
7 Jimmy Buffett
14 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Hard Rock Live
November
22 Collective Soul
January
17 Keith Sweat
March
22 America
The Plaza Live
www.plazalive
December
27 MXPX
January
21 Robert Cray Band
27 Kris Kristopherson
February
27 Queensryche, John 5
March
21 Steve Hackett
House of Blues
December
18 Sum 41
21 Snoop Dogg
29 Sevendust
ST. PETERSBURG
Jannus Live
December
21 Reverend Horton Heat
31 The Hip Abduction
January
9 Grace Potter
18 Queensryche/John 5 and the Creatures
February
27 Candlebox
ESTERO
Hertz Arena
February
20 Willie Nelson
SUNRISE
BB&T Center
December
13 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
