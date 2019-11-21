AVON PARK

Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

sfscarts.org

November

23 Dance Unlimited Winter Showcase

December

5 Merry Country Christmas

January

4 The Hit Men

7 Elvis: Gospel Gold

14 Jim Witter: Piano Men

15 Eddie Metz Trio

18 Jim Brickman

21 Golden Girls: A Puppet Parody

25 The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show

28 Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

31 Recycled Percussion

February

4 Broadway Tonight

6 Bandstand: The Musical

9 Artrageous II

11 Bobby Darrin Tribute

12 Terry Lower/Edye Evans Hyde

18 Florida Orchestra

20 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

21 Bill Engvall

22 Louie Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald Tribute

25 Central Park Revisted

29 Blue Jupiter

SEBRING

Highlands Lakeside Theatre

www.highlandslakeside

theatre.org

November

22 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

23 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

24 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Circle Theatre

863-382-1029

December

13 J3 Vocal Band Jolly Holiday Show

LAKELAND

RP Funding Center

rpfundingcenter.com

November

22 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

23 Elf of a Shelf — A Christmas Musical

29 Sebastian Maniscalco

December

4 Andrew Peterson

10 Imperial Symphony Orchestra

20 Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

January

4 Uncle John’s Band

YBOR CITY

Ritz Theatre Ybor

www.theritzybor.com

January

25 Machine Head

The Crowbar

www.crowbarybor.com

December

20 Soulpatch

TAMPA

Amalie Arena

www.amaliearena.com

November

24 Ariana Grande

December

1 Jingle Ball w/ Sam Smith

13 Jimmy Buffett

15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

813-740-2446

May

31 Ozzy Osbourne

The Orpheum

www.theorpheum.com

November

27 Cannibal Corpse

December

7 Mr. Kitty

20 Morbid Angel

Ruth Eckerd Hall/

Capital Theatre

www.rutheckerdhall.com

November

22 John Oates

30 Brian Setzer Orchestra

December

3 Dave Koz

6 Trisha Yearwood

13 Criss Angel

13 Don McLean

14 Bowzer’s Holiday Party

20 Lindsey Stirling

20 The Outlaws

21 The Outlaws

ORLANDO

Amway Center

www.amwaycenter.com

November

25 Ariana Grande

December

7 Jimmy Buffett

14 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Hard Rock Live

www.hardrock.com

November

22 Collective Soul

January

17 Keith Sweat

March

22 America

The Plaza Live

www.plazalive

orlando.org

December

27 MXPX

January

21 Robert Cray Band

27 Kris Kristopherson

February

27 Queensryche, John 5

March

21 Steve Hackett

House of Blues

www.houseofblues.com/orlando

December

18 Sum 41

21 Snoop Dogg

29 Sevendust

ST. PETERSBURG

Jannus Live

jannuslive.com

December

21 Reverend Horton Heat

31 The Hip Abduction

January

9 Grace Potter

18 Queensryche/John 5 and the Creatures

February

27 Candlebox

ESTERO

Hertz Arena

hertzarena.com

February

20 Willie Nelson

SUNRISE

BB&T Center

www.thebbtcenter.com

December

13 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

