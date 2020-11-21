Suncoast MCC offers the following future events. Note that advance registration if required for some of them. Go to the web site to register and to see other offerings and coming events:
Venice Interfaith Association will hold a Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. It will be recorded and available on VICA's website: veniceinterfaith.org and also on Facebook and YouTube.
Suncoast will hold two outdoor-in-person worship services in December: Dec. 6 and Dec. 13
Social distancing will be practiced. You must register in advance at the Suncoast MCC web site: suncoastmcc.com
To learn about other coming events including the Christmas Stocking Social, visit the web site.
