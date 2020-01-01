Registration is now open for the 31st annual Gulf Coast Games for Life, which will take place in January and February throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The 2020 Gulf Coast Games for Life events are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2020. This cut-off date applies to the local Gulf Coast Games for Life only. Other Senior Games throughout the state may have different cut-off dates.
The games are a qualifying event for the Florida Senior Games State Competition, which serve as a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games that will be in Fort Lauderdale.
Gulf Coast Games for Life consists of 19 events, beginning with the 5K Road Race on Jan. 18, and continuing with events Feb. 1-9.
Entry form and payment are due by Jan. 13. No late registrations will be accepted. Entry fees are payable in advance by check, cash, money order or credit card. You may register by mail or online.
The Gulf Coast Games for Life is presented by Humana/EliteHealth and sponsored by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources, and North Port Parks and Recreation.
A one-time registration fee of $12 is required, with a $3 fee for each event. Some events, such as bowling, may also have a facility fee.
For a full list of events or to register online visit scgov.net/parks. Additional information is also available by calling 941-861-5000.
Age divisions are: 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70-74; 75-79; 80-84; 85-89; and 90+. The age of the youngest member of a doubles or mixed doubles team will determine the age division of the team.
Apply online or by mail. A one-time registration fee of $12 entitles each participant to a T-shirt. There is an additional $3 fee for each event (including your first event).
Divisions or categories within a sport count as individual events. For example: if you register for Basketball Shooting and want to participate in all three events (Free Throw, Spot Field Goal, Timed Field Goal), you will pay a $12 registration fee and a $9 event fee ($3 per event), resulting in a total fee of $21.
An additional facility fee will be charged for the following events:
• Bowling: $9 (tax included) for three games
• Golf: $45 plus tax includes cart, green fee, bucket of range balls and lunch.
The above fees are payable the day of the event at the designated facility.
• 5-kilometer road race: $20: The road race fee is payable at the time of registration.
All refunds may be subject to a $25 administrative fee.
Gulf Coast Games for Life officials highly recommend that participants choose their events carefully so as not to create scheduling conflicts. Keep in mind that event directors reserve the right to combine, modify, delay, postpone or cancel any event due to inclement weather.
Medals are awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers in each age division. If you do not receive your medal(s) at the end of your competition, you may pick them up at the G.T. Bray Park Recreation Center (in Bradenton) or Twin Lakes Park (in Sarasota). The top five finishers per age group qualify to participate at the 2020 Florida State Games if that event is offered.
To contact event organizers by mail, send inquiries to: Gulf Coast Games for Life, c/o Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, Fla., 34241. Please make checks payable to Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
Register online at scgov.net/parks.
• On the left side of the page, click Registration and Reservations.
• In the middle of the page, click Account Creation and Log in.
• Use keywords “Gulf Coast Games for Life.”
• Click on the plus sign on the left-hand side to select the events you want.
• Be sure to select “Games for Life Registration” in addition to your individual event(s).
• Click “Add To Cart” at the bottom of the screen to add the selected events to your cart.
• Check out and pay.
• For any questions regarding online registration, call 941-861-PARK (7275).
To register by phone, call 941-861-PARK (7275).
For more information, go to scgov.net/home/showdocument?id=43471 or go to mymanatee.org/parks, scgov.net/parks or cityofnorthport.com/parksandrecreation.
